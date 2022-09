96歲的英女王前日全日出席活動,先接見約翰遜,接受他辭任首相,再與卓慧思會面,並任命她為首相。英女王接納醫生建議,暫時在城堡休息,不用入院。白金漢宮沒有進一步透露英女王健康狀況。

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022