熱點

黃石國家公園關閉　暴雨融雪引發洪水沖毁道路【附短片連結】 (16:09)

美國黃石國家公園受連續4日暴雨及融雪影響，洪水引發山泥傾瀉，道路及橋樑被嚴重破壞，近一萬名遊客及鄰近居民需要疏散。公園於當地周一（13日）宣布將暫停開放一星期，估計受重創的公園北部需要關閉至今年10月底。

氣象部門表示，流經黃石公園及幾個國家公園的黃石河，於蒙大拿州科温斯普林斯（Corwin Springs）的河段水位在當地周日（12日）上升了34.8毫米，打破2005年12.7毫米的紀錄，在當地周一水深更超越了1918年的紀錄高位。暴雨及融雪造成22.86厘米的地表徑流，即無法被土壤吸收的水流，以6月的降雨量計算，相等於該地區在3日內已下了兩至三倍的雨量。

氣象部門指出該地區近乎破紀錄的高溫令高海拔的雪融化，雪水流進河流令水位急漲。

黃石國家公園Twitter

（紐約時報/CNN）

相關字詞﹕黃石公園 山泥傾瀉 暴雨 融雪 編輯推介 熱門HOTPICK

上 / 下一篇新聞