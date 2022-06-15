黃石國家公園關閉　暴雨融雪引發洪水沖毁道路【附短片連結】 (16:09)

氣象部門表示，流經黃石公園及幾個國家公園的黃石河，於蒙大拿州科温斯普林斯（Corwin Springs）的河段水位在當地周日（12日）上升了34.8毫米，打破2005年12.7毫米的紀錄，在當地周一水深更超越了1918年的紀錄高位。暴雨及融雪造成22.86厘米的地表徑流，即無法被土壤吸收的水流，以6月的降雨量計算，相等於該地區在3日內已下了兩至三倍的雨量。

氣象部門指出該地區近乎破紀錄的高溫令高海拔的雪融化，雪水流進河流令水位急漲。

黃石國家公園Twitter

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022