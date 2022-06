BTS訪白宮見拜登　白宮記者會網上觀看人數飈10倍【短片】 (11:08)

BTS成員Jimin透過翻譯表示,BTS對於近月的種族仇恨罪案增加感震驚,尤其是針對亞裔的罪案。成員Suga則呼籲要包容不同種族。白宮方面表示,希望BTS作為青少年代表可傳遞希望和正能量。

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL— President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022