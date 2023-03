高專辦又表示,繼續深切關注香港的國安法案件。

#HongKong SAR: We are following ongoing cases under National Security Law (#NSL) with great concern. A week ago, Albert Ho was returned to custody under this law, despite his critical health condition. We urge authorities to release Ho, to continue his urgent medical care. pic.twitter.com/OqF1SqBh9v