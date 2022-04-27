已停辦人權新聞獎　「立場」、「眾」共獲14獎　外媒涉阿富汗緬甸報道榜上有名【附完整得獎名單】 (11:16)

英文組別獎項則有多個國際傳媒獲獎，其中《華爾街日報》有關新疆的調查報道獲得調查特寫大獎。同時亦有涉及緬甸的報道獲獎，包括緬甸新聞網站「緬甸前線」（Frontier Myanmar）獲得兩個優異獎項。

據《明報》早前報道，人權新聞獎已完成評審，外國記者會因憂慮向「立場」頒獎而引起法律風險，決定煞停頒獎。

2022年人權新聞獎中英文組別及攝影組別得獎名單：

中文組別：

突發新聞大獎：〈從〈當蘋果落下〉到〈一粒蘋果不死〉:香港《蘋果》被關，新聞自由告終〉系列報導 —《鏡週刊》

優異獎：〈國安法下司法新秩序 不設陪審團無得拗 不准保釋無權質疑違憲〉（眾新聞）、〈周梓樂死因庭系列報導〉—《加山傳播》

調查專題大獎：〈南丫海難 死亡報告〉—「立場新聞」

優異獎：〈智慧監獄實驗記〉—「立場新聞」、〈元朗721襲擊影像分析〉—「立場新聞」

解釋性特寫大獎：〈數碼貧窮〉—《明周文化》

優異獎：〈國安法一周年系列報導〉—《明報》、〈Foodpanda罷工系列報導〉—「立場新聞」

短片大獎：〈假如這是最後的自由〉—「立場新聞」

優異獎：〈《蘋果》最終章 振奮打氣聲響徹編輯部 「香港信有明天呢?」〉—「眾新聞」、〈河南水災系列報道〉—「眾新聞」

紀錄片大獎：〈7.21尋源〉—「立場新聞」

優異獎：眾聲集：〈末世公民〉—「眾新聞」、〈蘋果日報終章|停刊前的50小時 四員工訴說未了〉—「立場新聞」

多媒體大獎：〈支聯會的戰役：1989-2021〉—「立場新聞」

優異獎：〈解體：你們還好嗎？〉—「立場新聞」、〈2019區議員專頁〉—「眾新聞」

大專組別大獎：〈塔利班治下 謊言與血腥的生活體驗〉—《大學線》

優異獎：〈特殊需要者遇官司 獲公平審訊嗎？ 〉—《大學線》、〈誓之以誠〉—《新報人》

英文組別：

突發新聞大獎（Breaking News Writing）：Myanmar protest crackdowns （Washington Post and Foreign Policy）

優異獎（Merits）: Myanmar in crisis （AFP）

調查專題大獎（Investigative Feature Writing:）： The business of forced assimilation （Wall Street Journal）

優異獎（Merits）：Hlaing Tharyar massacre (Frontier Myanmar) , Kinma village burning （Frontier Myanmar）

解釋性特寫大獎（Explanatory Feature Writing）： Women Vanishing （Wall Street Journal）

優異獎（Merits）：One by One, My Friends Were Sent to the Camps （The Atlantic）

短片大獎（Short Video）： Rescue of Parwana （CNN）

優異獎（Merits）： Pakistani intelligence accused of torture in crackdown on dissent （BBC）

紀錄片大獎（Documentary Video）：Escape from Afghanistan （SBS Dateline）

優異獎（Merits）：Dead on arrival (ABC), State of Fear （Al Jazeera）

多媒體大獎（Multimedia）：Mass arrest of Hong Kong's opposition figures （SCMP）

優異獎（Merits）：Visualising the Afghan war （Al Jazeera）

大專組別大獎（Tertiary Student Award）： Running district councils' （The Young Reporter）

優異獎（Merits）：‘It’s either them or us’: desperate protestors take to Myanmar streets as junta uses arrests, violence to keep power （The Young Reporter）, Apple Daily spirit （Varsity）

攝影組（Photography）

單幅攝影（Photography, Single image）: Chaos at Kabul Airport （AFP）

優異獎（Merits）: Shroud （RFA）

系列攝影（Photography, Series）：The Fall of Afghanistan （Los Angeles Times）

優異獎 （Merits）: The Coup In Myanmar , Thailand's Pro-Democracy Protests 2021