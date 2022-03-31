李國能回應兩終審法院海外非常任法官請辭聲明全文【附英文原文及中譯版】 (19:19)

（聲名原文為英文，中文翻譯及標題為《明報》所擬）

終審法院首任首席法官李國能聲明

一、英國最高法院撤銷自1997年起，兩名英國最高級法院在任法官擔任我們終審法院（終院）非常任法官的決定，令人遺憾。

二、海外非常任法官過去25年對終院的寶貴貢獻，必須予以肯定及感謝。

三、各方均盼望，餘下的澳洲、加拿大及英國海外非常任法官會繼續作出貢獻。

四、終審法院海外非常任法官的參與具有諸多優勢：確保能受益於比較視角和經驗，獲各方取信，增強了對司法獨立的信心。我曾希望這種獨特的安排今後會繼續，跨越2047年。

五、但時移勢易，長遠而言，我們要有準備，海外非常任法官的參與程度可能有別往日。儘管如此，我有信心這並不會影響終審法院的質素，因為我們的司法機構及法律專業現在已有相當深厚的人才。

六、韋彥德勳爵聲明的其中一個重要部分，是他認同「香港法院對法治的堅持，一如既往在國際間備受尊重」。正如首席法官張舉能指出，我們的司法機構維護法治及司法獨立的承諾，絕對不受影響。

七、我有充分信心，我們的法官盡忠職守，不會動搖這一承諾。

李國能

2022年3月31日

以下為英文原文：

Statement by the Honourable Andrew Li Kwok Nang

First Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal

1. The decision of the UK Supreme Court to withdraw from the 1997 agreement that two serving Justices of the UK's highest court would serve as overseas Non-Permanent Judges (NPJ) of our Court of Final Appeal (CFA) is regrettable.

2. The valuable contribution of the overseas NPJs to the CFA over the last 25 years must be acknowledged and appreciated.

3. It is hoped that the remaining overseas NPJs from Australia, Canada and the UK would continue to contribute.

4. The participation of overseas NPJs in the CFA has many advantages: ensuring the benefit of comparative perspectives and experience, enjoying the confidence of all concerned and enhancing confidence in the independence of our Judiciary. I had hoped this unique arrangement would continue in the coming years and beyond 2047.

5. But times have moved on and circumstances have changed. In the longer term, we have to be prepared that the level of participation of the overseas NPJs may not be the same as before. However, I am confident that this would not affect the quality of the CFA since there is now considerable depth of talent in our Judiciary and legal profession.

6. A significant part of Lord Reed's announcement is his recognition that "The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law". As Chief Justice Andrew Cheung had stated, our Judiciary's commitment to upholding the rule of law and judicial independence is wholly unaffected.

7. I have every confidence that our dedicated Judges will not waver from that commitment.

Andrew Li Kwok Nang

31 March 2022

