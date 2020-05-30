特朗普講話重提港人對97回歸盼望【短片】 (18:01)

美國總統特朗普周五（29日）於白宮記者會上發表講話，批評中國將「一國兩制」變成「一國一制」，講話其中一段提到1997年時港人對香港回歸的盼望，內容如下：
中文譯文：
「在20多年前，1997年一個雨夜，英國士兵在香港將英國國旗降下，中國士兵隨後升起中國國旗。香港人同時為中華傳統及獨特香港身分感自豪，希望在之後的歲月裏，中國內地會變得愈來愈像香港這個明亮及有活力的城市。世界其他地方的人深感樂觀，認為能透過香港瞥見中國的未來，而不是香港變成中國過去的倒影。」
英文原文：
More than two decades ago on a rainy night in 1997, British soldiers lowered the Union flag and Chinese soldiers raised the Chinese flag in Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong felt simultaneously proud of their Chinese heritage and their unique Hong Kong identity. The people of Hong Kong hoped that in the years and decades to come, China would increasingly come to resemble it's most radiant and dynamic city. The rest of the world was electrified by a sense of optimism that Hong Kong was a glimpse into China's future, not that Hong Kong would grow into a reflection of China's past.
港區國安法 相關報道：
