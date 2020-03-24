張舉能任命待立法會討論　李國能：須避免司法任命政治化 (12:36)

李國能稱，很高興張舉能將獲任命為終院首席法官，形容他是正直的人，而且是能幹的法官，憑他的司法及行政經驗，定能在這個充滿挑戰的時代，有效地領導司法機構。

特首林鄭月娥今表示，將就上述任命展開徵求立法會同意的程序，但立法會內務委員會自去年10月至今一直未選出主席，以致未能成立小組委員會討論這次任命。

李國能回應張舉能任命原文：

I am delighted that Andrew Cheung will be appointed Chief Justice. He is a man of utmost integrity and is an able judge. With his judicial and administrative experience, he should be able to lead the Judiciary effectively in these challenging times.

I trust that as in the past, Legco will act responsibly and effectively in dealing with endorsement. It is essential to avoid any politicisation of judicial appointment. Any politicisation will undermine the rule of law and judicial independence which lie at the very heart of our system under one country two systems.

我很高興張舉能將被任命為終院首席法官，他是一個正直的人，而且是能幹的法官，憑他的司法及行政經驗，定能夠在這個充滿挑戰的時代，有效地領導司法機構。

我相信立法會一如既往負責任和有效地處理張舉能的任命，必須避免將司法任命政治化，任何政治化也會破壞一國兩制基礎下的法治和司法獨立。

