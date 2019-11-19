倘法工委認為港法院無權裁法律無效　李國能：情況令人擔憂 (23:25)

李國能說：「自1997年，香港法院一直認為擁有此等權力，與此同時完全接受人大常委會釋法在香港有約束力，人大常委會在1999年及其後的釋法並沒有否定這點。」

他表示，「希望這並非（法工委）聲明原意」，也許聲明的意思是指全國人大常委會的任何釋法具有約束力，香港法院已完全接受，「正如我早前所說，全國人大常委會只應在特殊情況下解釋《基本法》，並應避免在法庭頒下判決後釋法，否則會對香港司法獨立的觀感帶來負面影響」。

高等法院昨（18日）裁定特首會同行政會議以危害公安為由利用《緊急法》立法，不符《基本法》規定；《禁蒙面法》對基本權利的限制超乎合理所需，裁定屬違憲。全國人大常委會法工委發言人臧鐵偉表示，特區法律是否符合《基本法》，只能由全國人大常委會判斷和決定。

李國能聲明如下

譯本：

「（全國人大常委會法工委）聲明似乎認為，香港法院無權以不符合《基本法》為由，將香港法律裁定為無效。如果確為此意，情況令人驚訝及擔憂。自1997年起，香港法院一直認為擁有此等權力，與此同時完全接受人大常委會釋法在香港有約束力，人大常委會在1999年及其後的釋法並沒有否定這點。

我希望這並非聲明的原意；也許聲明的意思是指全國人大常委會的任何釋法都具約束力，香港法院已完全接受。

正如我早前所說，全國人大常委會只應在特殊情況下才解釋《基本法》，並應避免在法庭頒下判決後釋法，否則會對香港司法獨立的觀感帶來負面影響。」

英文原文：

"The statement appears to suggest that the HK courts have no power to hold HK legislation to be invalid on the ground of inconsistency with the BL. If this is what was meant, it is surprising and alarming. Since 1997, our courts have held that they have such power, whilst fully accepting that any interpretation by the NPCSC would be binding in HK. The NPCSC in its 1999 and subsequent Interpretations did not suggest otherwise.

I hope this is not what the statement meant. Maybe, it meant that any NPCSC Interpretation would be binding which our courts have fully accepted.

As I have previously stated, the NPCSC’s power to interpret the BL should only be exercised in exceptional circumstances. It should refrain from doing so after a court judgment as that would have an adverse impact on at least the perception of judicial independence in HK."

＊李國能聲明原文為英文，中文版本為本報翻譯，未經李國能審閱

