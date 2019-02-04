【逃犯條例】擬全球報章登頭版廣告反修例　LIHKG網民眾籌300萬超額完成（附公開信） (13:25)

據目前眾籌專頁所見，截至今日下午1時15分，已有14934人向專頁捐款，籌得金額接近港幣400萬元，超額完成。現時，英國《金融時報》已批准他們於周四（27日），即G20峰會召開前一日，於美國版及亞洲版頭版右下角位置刊登廣告，所費近1.5萬英鎊（約15萬港元），至於其他報章如《紐約時報》、《華爾街日報》和《朝日新聞》等，則暫未見回應。

另外，網民亦上載了計劃於《金融時報》頭版刊登的公開信。信中，網民自稱為「香港市民」、「Vanguards of Freedom（自由先鋒）」，表示由於修例關係，白色恐怖籠罩香港，重申要求當局完全撤回修例、釋放示威者，及成立獨立調查委員會調查警方行動等3個訴求，呼籲各界在G20峰會上支持港人。

公開信全文：

Dear FT Readers,

A white terror has descended upon Hong Kong. Our government has pushed a bill that would extradite “fugitives” in Hong Kong - citizens, foreigners and tourists alike - to China for alleged crimes. The G20 summit this Friday brings a truce; once it is over, our future is doomed, unless you help us now.

We feared these arbitrary “deportations”. We shouted, to deaf ears. Lawyers, chambers of commerce, and millions of us were all rubbished by chief executive Carrie Lam. Without a choice, we surrounded the legislature peacefully. A violent crackdown followed. Defenceless protesters and journalists were beaten, tear gassed, and even headshot. The injured were arrested in hospitals and charged for “rioting”.

This mini-Tiananmen did not move Lam. The EU condemned the Bill; Amnesty International found the police excessive; US senators mulled sanctions. Nevertheless, Lam declined to withdraw the bill. The bill is on hold now, but more arrests and crackdown may come, as the Trump-Xi meeting ends and attention shifts. Our people are at risk of miscarriage of justice. If Lam truly wants to restore our trust, she just needs to meet our three humble demands:

1.Release of peaceful protesters;

2.Independent investigation into police brutality;

3.Complete withdrawal of the bill.

Sadly, she won’t listen to us. We now need your support: get our voices heard at your governments and consulates; let freedom prevail at the upcoming G20 summit and beyond. We can be saved, if you act now.

Yours truly,

Hong Kong Citizens, Vanguards of Freedom

逃犯條例 相關報道：

李飛：不理解為何有人以暴力方式反對政府

梁美芬：不介意「撤回」修例 政府應認真考慮向官員問責

陳方安生：林鄭下台無補於事 鄭若驊應鞠躬請辭

特首3司評分 回歸後最低 中大民調：對政府不滿度60.4%見新高

拆局﹕行動檢討會 示威者：信息混亂缺共識

百人堵稅務入境大樓 5部門受影響 有市民不滿口角推撞 有示威者致歉

有公務員批政府不智 有市民批示威小學雞

伊院護士涉「篤灰」 跨聯網三人組查投訴