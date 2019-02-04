港聞
【逃犯條例】擬全球報章登頭版廣告反修例　LIHKG網民眾籌300萬超額完成（附公開信） (13:25)

修訂《逃犯條例》爭議未息，網上討論區「LIHKG」網民，周一（24日）發起眾籌行動，希望籌集港幣300萬元資金，趁G20峰會本周末前後舉行，於英、美、日、法、德等全球各大報章刊登頭版廣告，向國際社會宣揚反修例信息。

據目前眾籌專頁所見，截至今日下午1時15分，已有14934人向專頁捐款，籌得金額接近港幣400萬元，超額完成。現時，英國《金融時報》已批准他們於周四（27日），即G20峰會召開前一日，於美國版及亞洲版頭版右下角位置刊登廣告，所費近1.5萬英鎊（約15萬港元），至於其他報章如《紐約時報》、《華爾街日報》和《朝日新聞》等，則暫未見回應。

另外，網民亦上載了計劃於《金融時報》頭版刊登的公開信。信中，網民自稱為「香港市民」、「Vanguards of Freedom（自由先鋒）」，表示由於修例關係，白色恐怖籠罩香港，重申要求當局完全撤回修例、釋放示威者，及成立獨立調查委員會調查警方行動等3個訴求，呼籲各界在G20峰會上支持港人。

公開信全文：

Dear FT Readers,

A white terror has descended upon Hong Kong. Our government has pushed a bill that would extradite “fugitives” in Hong Kong - citizens, foreigners and tourists alike - to China for alleged crimes. The G20 summit this Friday brings a truce; once it is over, our future is doomed, unless you help us now.

We feared these arbitrary “deportations”. We shouted, to deaf ears. Lawyers, chambers of commerce, and millions of us were all rubbished by chief executive Carrie Lam. Without a choice, we surrounded the legislature peacefully. A violent crackdown followed. Defenceless protesters and journalists were beaten, tear gassed, and even headshot. The injured were arrested in hospitals and charged for “rioting”.

This mini-Tiananmen did not move Lam. The EU condemned the Bill; Amnesty International found the police excessive; US senators mulled sanctions. Nevertheless, Lam declined to withdraw the bill. The bill is on hold now, but more arrests and crackdown may come, as the Trump-Xi meeting ends and attention shifts. Our people are at risk of miscarriage of justice. If Lam truly wants to restore our trust, she just needs to meet our three humble demands:

1.Release of peaceful protesters;

2.Independent investigation into police brutality;

3.Complete withdrawal of the bill.

Sadly, she won’t listen to us. We now need your support: get our voices heard at your governments and consulates; let freedom prevail at the upcoming G20 summit and beyond. We can be saved, if you act now.

Yours truly,

Hong Kong Citizens, Vanguards of Freedom

