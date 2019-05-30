【逃犯條例】英加外長發聲明關注修例　或影響居港兩國公民 (22:27)

港府修訂《逃犯條例》引起國際關注，繼不同國家國會議員致函及歐盟向特區政府發外交照會表達關注後，英國外相侯俊偉及加拿大外長方慧蘭今日（30日）發表聯合聲明，《逃犯條例》修訂後可引渡逃犯到內地受審，潛在影響大量居港的兩國公民，認為修訂建議存在風險。
聯合聲明指出，特區政府建議修訂《逃犯條例》及《刑事事宜相互法律協助條例》，尤其取消與中國引渡安排的領土限制，顯然在香港引起激辯，認為修例對香港的營商信心和國際聲譽，以至大量居港的英國及加拿大公民都有潛在影響。
聲明稱，兩國相信修例後可能對《中英聯合聲明》保障港人權利和自由造成負面影響，認為符合一國兩制及全面尊重高度自治的引渡安排十分重要，而兩國亦已分別明確向特區政府反映這些意見，促請特區政府充分考慮香港及國際社會相關持份者對修例的關注。
聯合聲明全文：
Joint statement by Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland:
We have been following the proposals of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance. It is clear that the proposals have generated significant debate in Hong Kong, in particular in relation to removing the territorial restrictions on extradition to mainland China.
We are concerned about the potential effect of these proposals on the large number of UK and Canadian citizens in Hong Kong, on business confidence and on Hong Kong’s international reputation. Furthermore, we believe that there is a risk that the proposals could impact negatively on the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It is vital that extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and fully respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. We have made these views clear in our respective conversations with the Hong Kong Government.
It is important that these proposals are subject to the highest levels of scrutiny, including in the Legislative Council. We urge the Hong Kong Government to engage meaningfully with Hong Kong’s broad range of local and international stakeholders in order to ensure their concerns are fully considered. We believe that the Hong Kong Government should allow time to give proper consideration of all alternative options and safeguards.
