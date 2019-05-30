【逃犯條例】英加外長發聲明關注修例　或影響居港兩國公民 (22:27)

聯合聲明指出，特區政府建議修訂《逃犯條例》及《刑事事宜相互法律協助條例》，尤其取消與中國引渡安排的領土限制，顯然在香港引起激辯，認為修例對香港的營商信心和國際聲譽，以至大量居港的英國及加拿大公民都有潛在影響。

聲明稱，兩國相信修例後可能對《中英聯合聲明》保障港人權利和自由造成負面影響，認為符合一國兩制及全面尊重高度自治的引渡安排十分重要，而兩國亦已分別明確向特區政府反映這些意見，促請特區政府充分考慮香港及國際社會相關持份者對修例的關注。

（英國政府網）

聯合聲明全文：

Joint statement by Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland:

We have been following the proposals of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance. It is clear that the proposals have generated significant debate in Hong Kong, in particular in relation to removing the territorial restrictions on extradition to mainland China.

We are concerned about the potential effect of these proposals on the large number of UK and Canadian citizens in Hong Kong, on business confidence and on Hong Kong’s international reputation. Furthermore, we believe that there is a risk that the proposals could impact negatively on the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. It is vital that extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and fully respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. We have made these views clear in our respective conversations with the Hong Kong Government.

It is important that these proposals are subject to the highest levels of scrutiny, including in the Legislative Council. We urge the Hong Kong Government to engage meaningfully with Hong Kong’s broad range of local and international stakeholders in order to ensure their concerns are fully considered. We believe that the Hong Kong Government should allow time to give proper consideration of all alternative options and safeguards.

逃犯條例 相關報道：

李家超：提高移交門檻至7年 必須由中央機關提出

保良局羅氏基金中學 指聯署涉冒認已報警

近300中小學校友聯署反修例 黃均瑜批政治操作騎劫學校

黃均瑜批聯署政治操作 教聯會曾聲明撐修例 黃：好正常

39建制議員聯署倡罪行年期提高至7年 須中央機關申請

政協陳小春聯署撐修例：我唔識講，總之犯法要繩之於法

6國15議員聯署 籲港府撤回修例

路透：有法官憂修例後受壓「極不安」 法律界6‧6黑衣遊行反修例

民陣不滿警遊行安排 開會中途離場

逾200大專中小學校友師生反修例 撐修例教聯會斥聯署「政治帶進校園」

教局：教員不應灌輸個人立場

上周高院爭取准聘御狀 劉鑾雄撤修例覆核 稱愛國愛港減爭拗

政界料私下「講掂數」不引渡劉