李國能港大法律學院畢業禮演辭全文 (17:00)

我很榮幸獲邀參與這個畢業典禮。今年是貴校法律學院50周年，很高興能出席這個具有歷史意義的重要慶典。

在歷史的巨輪上，50年、即半個世紀對任何機構來說都是別有含意。50周年紀念是慶祝和反思的時刻，亦是時候展望將來，以應付日後的挑戰。

回望歷史，港大法律學院多年來建立令人敬畏的名聲，成為首屈一指的法律學院。她不但是亞洲地區其中一間最好的，更躋身世界頂級法律學院之列。港大法律學院培養的畢業生，為司法機構及法律專業的支柱。其畢業生亦在商業、政府及其他界別作出貢獻，他們在公共事業及公民生活中擔任領導位置。我為所有相關人士、教授及畢業生所獲得的成就，表示最熱烈的祝賀，你們有充分理由為港大法律學院感到自豪。

當然，任何機構也不能滿足於既得的成就。展望未來，我相信港大法律學院將繼續在教學和研究方面追求卓越，並且不斷壯大。律師在維護法治方面發揮關鍵作用，而律師則由法律學院培育，所以港大法律學院將繼續在維護本港法治發揮重要的作用。我希望學院的努力不會白費，並取得圓滿成功。

在這個愉快的畢業典禮，我希望向所有學士及研究畢業生表示最熱烈的祝賀。我相信你們也會同意，你們會感激家人及老師給予的無限支持和明智指導。這種榮譽，我相信你們永遠也不會忘記。今天他們一定很高興，並有充分的理由為你們的成就感到自豪，我也向他們表示祝賀和祝福。

校友是任何法律學院最重要的參與者，他們可向校方提供寶貴的支持。你們從這所學校得到了很多，我相信你們會盡力，為日後的母校發展作出貢獻。

約於50年前，當這個法律學院於1969年成立時，當時的世界與現在完全不同：光碟並未為人所知，更不用說電腦和互聯網。香港當時的立法局成員全部由港督委任。我們仍未有海底隧道，紅磡海底隧道於1972年才完工。

那些田園風光、詩情畫意的時代早已過去。過去半個世紀見證着世界發生的重大變化。我們看到科學、技術及人類不同探索領域的驚人進步。其中一個較注目的例子是，有指今天福特家庭汽車的電腦功能，比1969年Neil Armstrong登陸月球時乘坐的阿波羅11號還要好。全球的地緣政治格局均有巨大變化，尤其是我們的祖國——中國，已成為現代化及強大的國家。

約20至30年後，今天的畢業生將到達工作生涯的黃金期，那時我們將邁向本世紀中葉。那時世界將是怎樣？未來應何去何從？展望未來，我們只能確定一件事：所有領域的變化步伐極有可能會加快，唯一確定的就是那不確定性，而唯一的安全感就是應付不安感的能力。我希望向我們的畢業生提供一些想法，指導他們應付未來令人振奮的挑戰。

獨立的司法機構 對香港至為關鍵

首先，在快速和逐漸加快的變化中，我們必須記住：法律專業是非常光榮的職業，你們在任何時候也要遵從專業操守。此外，律師必須盡力維護法治，獨立的司法機構對一國兩制下的香港至為關鍵。

我們必須培養強烈的責任感。今天，世界各地人民都非常清楚自己的權利。他們談論應有的權利，有人甚至以社會虧欠他們的權利為基礎而思考和行動，惟我們必須負責任地行使所有權利，現在正是恢復權責平衡的時候，我們要承認及重視相對於權利的責任，不同層級的責任包括對我們的國家中國、香港社區、我們的職業和家庭。我認為培養公民責任，在爭取更美好未來的過程中最為重要。

以光榮和道德方式行事 貢獻社會

我們身處高度物質享樂主義的世界，有些人以賺取的收入及花費衡量人的價值。但法律專業人士不應過度沉迷物質，我希望你們記住，正如一直為人所說的，我們藉由得到的去維持生計，我們藉由付出的來創造生活。你們必須準備為社會作出貢獻，最終我們的社會必須在尊重人的尊嚴的社會良知中，找到自己的靈魂。

因此，要以光榮和道德的方式行事，培養強烈的責任感，為社會作出貢獻。

其次，必須學習適應不斷變化，這是成功和生存的關鍵。人所共知，能夠生存的人並不是最強大或最聰明的人，而是最能適應變化的人。

要保持適應能力，我們必須相信並實踐終身學習，以確保我們擁有所需的知識及技能去生存和茁壯成長。學校和大學裏教授的不是教育，而是教育的手段。學習沒有限制和界限，我們必須從「人生大學」的經驗中不斷學習。正如傳統智慧所指，經驗是所有事物的老師。

以堅毅克服逆境

第三，發展堅強的性格，即內在的堅毅以克服逆境。人生是一段漫長的旅程，隨着你一直前進，將有很多起伏。有時太陽會照耀你，但其他時候，人生可能會波濤洶湧。有時會一帆風順，有時會崎嶇不平，但最重要的是擁有克服逆境的決心並繼續前進，正如莎士比亞所指「苦盡甘來」。你們需要很多活力及勇氣面對人生中的挑戰。

最後，我相信透過在法律學院的教育，你們已經準備好繼續人生旅程以及當中的許多挑戰。

你們應該對自己有期望，力求發揮影響力。你們的能力、投入及勤奮會帶領你們，令每個人也有機會展翅高飛。祝所有畢業生一切順利、幸福快樂。

多謝。祝各位身體健康、好運。

李國能演辭全文（英文原版）

I am honoured to be invited to participate in this Graduation Ceremony. As we are in the year celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Faculty of Law, this is an occasion of historic significance. I am delighted to be here at this meaningful event.

Even on the eternal clock of history, 50 years, half a century, represent a significant period for any institution. The 50th Anniversary is a time for celebration and eflection. It is also a time to look forward with commitment to the exciting challenges ahead.

Looking at the past, this Law School has built up a formidable reputation as our premier Law School. It is one of the best in Asia and ranks among the top law schools in the world. It has produced graduates who form the backbone of the Judiciary and the legal profession. Its graduates also contribute in business, government and other sectors. Many occupy leadership positions in public and civic life. I would like to express my warmest congratulations to all concerned, professors and graduates, for what you have achieved. You have every reason to be very proud of this Law School.

Of course, no institution can rest on its laurels. Looking ahead, I am sure that this Law School will continue to strive for excellence in its teaching and research and that it will go from strength to strength. Lawyers have a crucial role to play in upholding the rule of law and lawyers are what law schools make them. That is why this Law School will continue to play such a significant role in maintaining the rule of law in our society. I would like to wish the School every success in its important endeavours.

On this happy occasion, I would like to convey to all graduates at both first degree and postgraduate levels my warmest congratulations. I am sure that the graduating students will agree with me when I say that you owe a great debt of gratitude to your families and your teachers for their unstinting support and wise guidance. It is a debt of honour which I am sure you will never forget. They must be very happy today and have every reason to be proud of your achievements. To them, I also wish to extend my congratulations and best wishes.

The body of alumni is a most important stakeholder of any Law School and can provide it with invaluable support. You have received much from this School and I trust you will do your part to contribute to the development of your Alma Mater in future years.

When this Law School was founded some 50 years ago in 1969, the world was a very different place. Compact discs were unknown, let alone computers and the Internet. Hong Kong had a Legislative Council the members of which were all appointed by the Governor. We had no cross harbor tunnel at all. The Hunghom tunnel was only completed in 1972.

Those somewhat idyllic times are long past. The last half century has witnessed the most momentous changes in the world. We have seen the most amazing advances in science, technology and in every field of human endeavor. As a striking example, it has been pointed out that there is today more computer power in a Ford family car than there was in Apollo II when Neil Armstrong took it to the Moon in 1969. All around the globe, there have been sea changes in the geopolitical landscape. Above all, our Motherland, China, has emerged as a modern and strong nation.

By the time the graduating students of today reach the prime of their working lives in say 20 to 30 years’ time, we will be marching towards the middle of this century. What will the world be like then? What does the future hold? Looking in the future, we can only be certain of one thing. The pace of change in all fields is likely to accelerate. The only certainty is uncertainty and the only security is the ability to cope with insecurity. I wish to offer our graduates a few thoughts which may provide them with guidance in meeting the exciting challenges ahead.

First, amongst rapid and accelerating changes, we must always remember that the practice of law is an honorable profession and that professional ethics must be observed at all times to the fullest. Further, lawyers must do their part to uphold the rule of law with an independent Judiciary which is of pivotal importance to Hong Kong under one country two systems.

We must develop a strong sense of responsibility. Today, people all around the world are very conscious of their rights. They talk about their entitlements. Some even think and act in terms of what society owes them. But all rights should be exercised responsibly. It is high time for the balance to be redressed and that we recognize and accord at least equal importance to our responsibilities. Responsibilities at various levels: to our country, China, to our community in Hong Kong, to our profession and to our family. I believe that developing a strong sense of responsibility by all citizens is of fundamental importance in our strive for a better future.

We live in a highly materialistic world, with some people measuring human worth by how much one earns and spends. But legal professionals should not be obsessed with materials possessions. I hope you will remember that, as has been well said, we make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give. You must be prepared to contribute to the welfare of our society. Ultimately our society must find its soul in its social conscience based on respect for human dignity.

So act honorably and ethically, develop a strong sense of responsibility and contribute to the welfare of society.

Secondly, it is important to be and to remain adaptable at all times in order to meet changing circumstances. This is essential for success and indeed survival. As has been wisely observed, it is not the strongest or the most intelligent who survive. It is those who are most adaptable to change that are able to survive.

In order to remain adaptable, we must believe in and practice learning for life. This would ensure that we would have the knowledge and skills required from time to time in order to survive and thrive. Things taught at schools and universities are not an education but only a means to an education and there are no limits and boundaries to learning. We must be keen to continue to learn from experience in the university of life. As has been wisely observed, experience is the teacher of all things.

Thirdly, it is most important to develop the strength of character, the inner strength, to overcome adversity. Life’s journey is a long distance one. As you progress through it, there will be many ups and downs. Sometimes, the sun will shine on you. But at other times, life can be stormy. Sometimes, the sailing will be plain. At other times, the territory will be rugged. It is important always to move on, with the determination to overcome adversity. “For sweet are the uses of adversity” as Shakespeare pointed out. You must face life’s challenges with great vigor and courage.

In concluding, I am sure that with the excellent education you have received at this law School, you are well prepared to continue on life’s journey and to face life’s many challenges.

You should aim high and strive to make a difference. Each of you has the opportunity to fly as high as your ability, commitment and industry will take you. I wish all graduates every success and happiness.

Thank you. Good Health and Good fortune to you all.