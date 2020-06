香港東柏林化下的英國責任（文：陳家洛） (09:00)

1996年3月,英國時任首相馬卓安(John Major)向香港總商會表明:「若然《中英聯合聲明》被牴觸,我們將有責任循法律及其他可供選擇的方法跟進。英國對香港的承擔不會在明年夏季終結」("If there were any suggestion of a breach of the Joint Declaration we would have a duty to pursue every legal and other avenue available to us. British commitment to Hong Kong will not end next summer.";註)。