Free and Vibrant（文：Kurt Tong唐偉康） (13:00)

This year marks an important milestone for Ming Pao, a prestigious newspaper that has made significant contributions to Hong Kong. As suggested by its Chinese name, 明報, Ming Pao is a newspaper striving to be truthful, independent, honest, balanced, insightful and educational. For decades, Ming Pao has been a daily “must read” for American diplomats here, to learn about Hong Kong and the important issues the city faces. In Hong Kong’s new journey of continuous prosperity, we believe a free and vibrant Ming Pao will be indispensable. We wish Ming Pao every success in the future.

祝賀《明報》六十大壽！

創報六十年，今年是《明報》重要的里程碑。這些年，《明報》貢獻香港良多，報如其名，《明報》求真如一、獨立真誠、公正持平、洞察世情又有教育意義。《明報》向來是美國駐港外交人員每天的「必讀之選」，同事們透過《明報》，認識香港，了解這個城市面對的重要議題。在香港繼續邁向繁榮發展的新旅程之際，我們深信一份自由自主又充滿活力的《明報》，是不可或缺的。

祝願《明報》，一切順利。

（編按：中文由本報翻譯）

作者簡介：U.S. Consul General美國駐香港及澳門總領事

（原文刊於2019年5月18明報世紀版）