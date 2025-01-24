拜登給特朗普的信內容曝光 (00:36)

Dear President Trump,

As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.

May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding.

Joe Biden

（致特朗普總統：

當我離開這神聖職位的時候，我祝願你和你的家人未來4年一切順利。美國人民—以及世界各地的人—都期待白宮能在無可避免的歷史風暴中保持穩定，而我祈求未來數年我們的國家能迎來繁榮、和平和恩典的時光。

願上帝保佑並指引你，就像祂自我們建國以來一直保佑和指引我們所愛的國家一樣。

喬‧拜登）