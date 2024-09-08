馬斯克：兩年內發射「星艦」往火星 (16:04)

馬斯克說：「該太空船不會載人，以測試在火星上完整降落的可靠程度。」如果降落順利，SpaceX將於4年內首次載人火星飛行。馬斯克續稱：「飛行率將從那時起呈指數級增長，目標是在約20年內建成一座自給自足的城市。」

The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.



These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years.



Flight rate will… https://t.co/ZuiM00dpe9— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2024