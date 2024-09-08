明報新聞網
即時國際

馬斯克：兩年內發射「星艦」往火星 (16:04)

美國太空探索科技公司SpaceX行政總裁馬斯克（Elon Musk）上周六（7日）在社交平台X發文指出，當由地球前往火星的時機到時，SpaceX將於兩年內首度朝火星發射無人太空船「星艦」（Starship）。

馬斯克說：「該太空船不會載人，以測試在火星上完整降落的可靠程度。」如果降落順利，SpaceX將於4年內首次載人火星飛行。馬斯克續稱：「飛行率將從那時起呈指數級增長，目標是在約20年內建成一座自給自足的城市。」

（路透社）

