即時國際

Celine Dion稱無授權特朗普競選播《My Heart Will Go On》 (11:00)

加拿大樂壇天后Celine Dion經理人團隊及唱片公司上周六（10日）在社交平台X發聲明稱，美國共和黨總統候選人特朗普上周五（9日）的蒙大拿州競選集會，使用電影《鐵達尼號》主題曲《My Heart Will Go On》，未獲授權。Celine Dion亦從未認可使用。（法新社/Celine Dion X）

 

