Celine Dion稱無授權特朗普競選播《My Heart Will Go On》 (11:00)

加拿大樂壇天后Celine Dion經理人團隊及唱片公司上周六（10日）在社交平台X發聲明稱，美國共和黨總統候選人特朗普上周五（9日）的蒙大拿州競選集會，使用電影《鐵達尼號》主題曲《My Heart Will Go On》，未獲授權。Celine Dion亦從未認可使用。（法新社/Celine Dion X）

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER