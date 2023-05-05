拜登晤AI企業CEO　關注人工智能潛在風險 (14:31)

人工智能（AI）成熱潮，美國總統拜登及副總統賀錦麗周四（4日）與人工智能企業Google、微軟、OpenAI和Anthropic的行政總裁會面。曾使用ChatGPT的拜登稱，眾人正在做的事帶來巨大潛在風險，敦促在推出產品前須確保安全性，亦希望有關企業能教育外界，在發展之餘亦能保障社會。副總統賀錦麗補充，企業有責任遵守法律，以及「倫理、道德和法律責任，以確保其產品的安全和保障」。白宮另宣布，投資1.4億美元（約11億港元）擴大人工智能研究，並建立評估系統與大型科技企業合作解決問題。（法新社/路透社/華爾街日報）
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most powerful tools of our time, but to seize its opportunities, we must first mitigate its risks.
Today, I dropped by a meeting with AI leaders to touch on the importance of innovating responsibly and protecting people's rights and safety. pic.twitter.com/VEJjBrhCTW— President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2023