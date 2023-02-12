國際

土敘大地震死亡人數增至2.8萬 (12:31)

土耳其7.8級地震發生至今（12日）近一周，截至今早，土耳其與鄰國敘利亞死亡人數共逾2.8萬。聯合國人道主義事務副秘書格里菲斯（Martin Griffiths）周六（11日）抵達土耳其南部，評估災情，預料死亡人數將至少增加一倍。世衛（WHO）周六表示，約2600萬人受到地震影響，緊急呼籲籌募4280萬美元（，約3.34億港元）協助。

受土敘大地震影響，截至今早的官方數字，土耳其24,617人死亡，敘利亞3,574人死亡，累計28,191人死亡。

（法新社）

