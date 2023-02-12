土敘大地震死亡人數增至2.8萬 (12:31)

土耳其7.8級地震發生至今（12日）近一周，截至今早，土耳其與鄰國敘利亞死亡人數共逾2.8萬。聯合國人道主義事務副秘書格里菲斯（Martin Griffiths）周六（11日）抵達土耳其南部，評估災情，預料死亡人數將至少增加一倍。世衛（WHO）周六表示，約2600萬人受到地震影響，緊急呼籲籌募4280萬美元（，約3.34億港元）協助。
受土敘大地震影響，截至今早的官方數字，土耳其24,617人死亡，敘利亞3,574人死亡，累計28,191人死亡。
（法新社）
What I saw today in #Türkiye was devastating.
What were once homes, filled with families and memories, now lay contorted and tangled.
Our thoughts are with those affected and we will continue to support in any way we can. pic.twitter.com/bhMDR1oEGN— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 11, 2023