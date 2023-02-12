土敘大地震死亡人數增至2.8萬 (12:31)

受土敘大地震影響，截至今早的官方數字，土耳其24,617人死亡，敘利亞3,574人死亡，累計28,191人死亡。

What I saw today in #Türkiye was devastating.



What were once homes, filled with families and memories, now lay contorted and tangled.



Our thoughts are with those affected and we will continue to support in any way we can. pic.twitter.com/bhMDR1oEGN— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 11, 2023