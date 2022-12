逾百非法移民嚴寒下被送到賀錦麗住所附近　白宮批殘忍可恥 (11:52)

旅巴抵達後,有救援組織為移民提供毛氈,又送他們到一間教堂並提供熱食。由共和黨人Greg Abbott擔任州長的得州,曾多次將來自中美洲及南美洲的非法移民運送至華盛頓,據悉已運送逾千人,以逼使拜登政府加強邊境移民管制措施。佛羅里達州和亞利桑那州亦曾運送非法移民至民主黨州份。

(CNN/路透社/衛報/美國廣播公司7News)

ICYMI: Three buses of migrants were taken to D.C. from Texas and were brought to a church by The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to brace the cold.



Warm food and clothes were given out at the church.



DETAILS: https://t.co/ghBeiuLtT4 pic.twitter.com/rk6nyNtEvz— 7News DC (@7NewsDC) December 25, 2022