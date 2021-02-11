國際

911襲擊20年　拜登錄影講話籲美國團結 (09:35)

今日（11日）為911襲擊發生20年。美國總統拜登周五（10日）發布錄影講話，紀念在事件中的遇難者。他指出911襲擊後，美國展示出團結是最強大力量，藉此呼籲全國團結。

拜登稱，美國在911襲擊中展現出的團結和韌性，在面對創傷中可恢復過來。他又指出經歷過911襲擊的一代，在面對恐怖中挺身而出，向所有要就事件負責的恐怖分子，以及打算侵害美國的人說明「我們會追捕你，並要你付出代價」。

拜登與第一夫人吉爾周六將造訪2001年9月11日遭遇恐襲的3個地點，出席紀念活動悼念罹難者，包括紐約世貿中心、五角大樓，以及賓夕法尼亞州的尚克斯維爾（Shanksville）、即當年其中一架客機被騎劫後失事墜毁的地點。

