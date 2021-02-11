911襲擊20年　拜登錄影講話籲美國團結 (09:35)

拜登稱，美國在911襲擊中展現出的團結和韌性，在面對創傷中可恢復過來。他又指出經歷過911襲擊的一代，在面對恐怖中挺身而出，向所有要就事件負責的恐怖分子，以及打算侵害美國的人說明「我們會追捕你，並要你付出代價」。

拜登與第一夫人吉爾周六將造訪2001年9月11日遭遇恐襲的3個地點，出席紀念活動悼念罹難者，包括紐約世貿中心、五角大樓，以及賓夕法尼亞州的尚克斯維爾（Shanksville）、即當年其中一架客機被騎劫後失事墜毁的地點。

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb— President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021