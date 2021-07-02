聯合國：南極去年錄18.3度最高溫紀錄 (22:03)

世界氣象組織秘書長塔拉斯（Petteri Taalas）稱，南極是全球暖化最快的地區之一，過去50年氣溫升高近攝氏3度。他稱是次的溫度新紀錄，符合世界氣象組織所觀察到的氣候變遷狀況，亦有助了解地球邊陲地帶的天氣和氣候。

WMO verified a new record high temperature for #Antarctic continent of 18.3° C on 6 Feb 2020 at @SMN_Argentina Esperanza station.

A new WMO rapid response team will provide expert guidance on reported records ahead of full investigationhttps://t.co/fhSqXR7uZq#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/nwkTa9rLT8— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 2, 2021