聯合國：南極去年錄18.3度最高溫紀錄 (22:03)

聯合國世界氣象組織（WMO）於Twitter表示，南極阿根廷埃斯佩蘭薩（Esperanza）研究站去年2月6日錄得攝氏18.3度，打破2015年同一研究站的攝氏17.5度紀錄，成為南極最高溫度。

世界氣象組織秘書長塔拉斯（Petteri Taalas）稱，南極是全球暖化最快的地區之一，過去50年氣溫升高近攝氏3度。他稱是次的溫度新紀錄，符合世界氣象組織所觀察到的氣候變遷狀況，亦有助了解地球邊陲地帶的天氣和氣候。

（世界氣象組織/中央社）

相關字詞﹕南極 聯合國世界氣象組織 天氣 編輯推介

