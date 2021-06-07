梅根誕女　英女王威廉齊送祝福 (10:00)

哈里王子妻誕近8磅女兒

哈里女兒取名Lilibet源自英女王暱稱 暱稱由來原來與「BB話」有關

英女王曾孫全名源自重要親人 阿奇、喬治、夏洛特、路易各有意思

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.



Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021