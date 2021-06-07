梅根誕女　英女王威廉齊送祝福 (10:00)

英國哈里王子及其妻梅根的發言人周日（6日）宣布，梅根上周五（4日）在美國加州聖巴巴拉誕下女兒，取名為莉莉貝特（Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor）。英女王伊利沙伯二世、王儲查理斯及威廉王子伉儷均透過英國王室社交平台送上祝賀。此外，首相約翰遜亦透過Twitter恭賀哈里夫婦。
Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.
Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021