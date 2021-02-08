拜登：習近平「骨子裏沒有民主」　中美必有激烈競爭【短片】 (09:44)

對於上任以來一直未與習近平通電話，拜登稱至今未有機會，又說沒有理由不致電習近平。他表示，以往擔任副總統時曾與習近平私人會談共24、25小時，相信比世界各國領袖還要多，並曾與對方同行17,000英里，形容自己對習近平甚為了解。

拜登稱，認為習近平非常聰敏、強硬，惟「骨子裏沒有民主」，拜登稱這並非批評習近平，只是說實話。拜登又表示，不會如上任總統特朗普般處理中美關係，強調會專注於國際規則。

