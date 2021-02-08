國際

拜登：習近平「骨子裏沒有民主」　中美必有激烈競爭【短片】 (09:44)

美國總統拜登近日接受哥倫比亞廣播公司（CBS）主播Norah O'Donnell專訪，當中談及中美關係，拜登形容中國國家主席習近平「骨子裏沒有民主」，指出中美兩國不必發生衝突，但會有激烈的競爭。該訪問於周日（7日）播出。

對於上任以來一直未與習近平通電話，拜登稱至今未有機會，又說沒有理由不致電習近平。他表示，以往擔任副總統時曾與習近平私人會談共24、25小時，相信比世界各國領袖還要多，並曾與對方同行17,000英里，形容自己對習近平甚為了解。

拜登稱，認為習近平非常聰敏、強硬，惟「骨子裏沒有民主」，拜登稱這並非批評習近平，只是說實話。拜登又表示，不會如上任總統特朗普般處理中美關係，強調會專注於國際規則。

（哥倫比亞廣播公司/中央社）

相關字詞﹕中美關係 拜登 習近平 中美角力

