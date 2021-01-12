美國佛州海牛被刻「特朗普」　野生動物管理局調查　保育組織懸紅尋線索 (15:35)

佛州西特拉斯郡紀事報（Citrus County Chronicle）發布影片，顯示該身處霍莫薩薩河（Homosassa River）上游的海牛，背上刻有巨大的「特朗普」字樣。位於亞利桑那州圖森市（Tucson）的生物多樣性中心亦表示，願意懸賞5000美元（約3.9萬港元），鼓勵民眾提供與案件相關的資訊。

海牛近年受船擊、失去生境、藻華（algae bloom）及疾病威脅，在美國受《瀕危物種法案》及《海洋哺乳類動物保護法》保護，佛羅里達州至今尚有超過6300隻海牛。調查人員指出，騷擾海牛屬聯邦罪行，可處罰款5萬美元（約38.8萬港元）或最長一年監禁。

Here is the video of the poor manatee that had "TRUMP" carved into its body.



Minding it's own business and some monster(s) came along and did this.



If you have information on the person(s) who committed this federal crime please call 888-404-3922 https://t.co/maOImIxQS0 pic.twitter.com/Yx2qaGhFXe

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 11, 2021