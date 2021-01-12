國際

美國佛州海牛被刻「特朗普」　野生動物管理局調查　保育組織懸紅尋線索 (15:35)

美國佛羅里達州一隻海牛被發現背上遭人刻上「Trump」（特朗普）字樣，美國魚類及野生動物管理局已展開調查，亦有保育組織懸紅尋找線索。

佛州西特拉斯郡紀事報（Citrus County Chronicle）發布影片，顯示該身處霍莫薩薩河（Homosassa River）上游的海牛，背上刻有巨大的「特朗普」字樣。位於亞利桑那州圖森市（Tucson）的生物多樣性中心亦表示，願意懸賞5000美元（約3.9萬港元），鼓勵民眾提供與案件相關的資訊。

海牛近年受船擊、失去生境、藻華（algae bloom）及疾病威脅，在美國受《瀕危物種法案》及《海洋哺乳類動物保護法》保護，佛羅里達州至今尚有超過6300隻海牛。調查人員指出，騷擾海牛屬聯邦罪行，可處罰款5萬美元（約38.8萬港元）或最長一年監禁。

（路透社/中央社/西特拉斯郡紀事報）

相關字詞﹕海牛 特朗普

