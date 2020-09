英威廉王子一家五口新合照　喬治獲贈巨齒鯊牙齒【短片】 (16:00)

艾登堡贈送了一隻巨齒鯊(carcharocles megalodon)的牙齒給喬治作禮物。另一張照片可見喬治低頭把玩着牙齒,弟弟路易一臉專注地在旁望着。

Prince George got a pretty cool present from Britain's favourite broadcaster! 🧐



Sir David Attenborough gave George the fossilised tooth of an extinct shark at Kensington Palace 🦈



He was there for a screening of his new documentary: #ALifeOnOurPlanet @DavidALifeFilm pic.twitter.com/B3E88dUiKa

