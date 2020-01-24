國際

記錄英國封城100照片網上展出　英女王凱特感鼓舞【短片】 (18:45)

英國劍橋公爵夫人凱特是國家肖像館（National Portrait Gallery）贊助人，今年5月發起名為「Hold Still」社區項目，徵集記錄英國封城的攝影作品。項目共收到逾31,000張來自全國不同地方的照片，凱特與另外4名評審從中選出100張，今日（14日）起在國家肖像館網站展出。凱特稱，作品質素非常出色，照片背後反映辛酸感人故事。

英女王表示，她和凱特均感到鼓舞，照片記錄了英國人面對艱難時刻的韌性，無論是通過讚頌前線工作人員、對社區精神肯定，以及展現個別市民協助有需要者的善行。

100張獲選攝影作品：bit.ly/2ZzpZ74

（Hold Still/綜合）











相關字詞﹕凱特 英國 國家肖像館 劍橋公爵夫人 攝影作品 封城 編輯推介

上 / 下一篇新聞