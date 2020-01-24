記錄英國封城100照片網上展出　英女王凱特感鼓舞【短片】 (18:45)

英國劍橋公爵夫人凱特是國家肖像館（National Portrait Gallery）贊助人，今年5月發起名為「Hold Still」社區項目，徵集記錄英國封城的攝影作品。項目共收到逾31,000張來自全國不同地方的照片，凱特與另外4名評審從中選出100張，今日（14日）起在國家肖像館網站展出。凱特稱，作品質素非常出色，照片背後反映辛酸感人故事。
英女王表示，她和凱特均感到鼓舞，照片記錄了英國人面對艱難時刻的韌性，無論是通過讚頌前線工作人員、對社區精神肯定，以及展現個別市民協助有需要者的善行。
100張獲選攝影作品：bit.ly/2ZzpZ74
（Hold Still/綜合）
Today's the day!
The Hold Still digital exhibition is now live and we are delighted to share with you the final 100 portraits selected from the 31,598 submissions! #HoldStill2020 pic.twitter.com/n5Jrel657y
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 14, 2020
Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel:
• The Duchess of Cambridge
• Director of @NPGLondon, Nicholas Cullinan
• Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE
• Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May
• 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid pic.twitter.com/OXBz2i6b89
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2020
Today the final 100 images for #HoldStill2020 have been unveiled.
The Queen has sent a message of congratulations to the 31,598 people who submitted an image to the project. pic.twitter.com/7RfHvT4jSp
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 14, 2020