美國示威｜特朗普競選團隊籲團結短片遭Twitter封鎖 (11:15)

美國黑人弗洛伊德（George Floyd）疑遭警暴身亡，觸發全美反種族主義及反警暴示威。特朗普競選團隊周四（4日）上載一段有關示威的短片，該短片其後因版權問題遭Twitter封鎖。特朗普團隊昨（5日）回應稱，Twitter及其行政總裁多爾西（Jack Dorsey）審查該短片，表示短片可在特朗普的YouTube頻道觀看。
該短片主旨為呼籲美國人團結，片中展示了弗洛伊德的相片及示威片段，背景聲音為特朗普的講話。影片被Twitter封鎖，顯示「為了回應著作權所有人的檢舉，此媒體已停用。」
（CBS）
We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down.
Joining hands, not hurling fists.
Standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility. pic.twitter.com/mp8957czvh
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 3, 2020