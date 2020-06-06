美國示威｜特朗普競選團隊籲團結短片遭Twitter封鎖 (11:15)

該短片主旨為呼籲美國人團結，片中展示了弗洛伊德的相片及示威片段，背景聲音為特朗普的講話。影片被Twitter封鎖，顯示「為了回應著作權所有人的檢舉，此媒體已停用。」

We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down.



Joining hands, not hurling fists.



Standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility. pic.twitter.com/mp8957czvh

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 3, 2020