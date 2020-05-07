哈里夫婦兒子阿奇1歲生日　梅根抱子讀書 (11:04)

英國薩塞克斯公爵哈里王子及夫人梅根的兒子阿奇（Archie）周三（6日）1歲生日，Save the Children UK的Instagram上載一段影片，片中梅根抱着阿奇讀他最愛的故事書《Duck﹗Rabbit﹗（鴨子﹗兔子﹗）》。英國王室和肯辛頓宮的Twitter也發布照片祝賀。
有關的影片是為該組織籌款，幫助受新型冠狀病毒影響的兒童和家庭。片段由哈里拍攝，地點是在三人現時居住的美國洛杉磯，影片中阿奇不時會翻往下一頁，又不耐煩地拿起別的書本，梅根遂說「先完成這本書，然後我們再拿那本書」。
（衛報）
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis