細數英女王歷來5次特別講話　觸動人心 (20:15)

2020年呼籲國民團結抗疫

2020年4月5日(英國時間)，英女王伊利沙伯二世發表預錄的特別講話，勉勵國民齊心抗疫，相信英國終必戰勝新型冠狀病毒疫症。根據約翰霍普金斯大學資料，截至本港時間晚上6時，英國確診人數逾4.8萬，死亡人數逼近5000大關。[全文及短片]

講話節錄："We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

2012年登基鑽禧紀念感言

2012年6月5日，英女王為登基鑽禧紀念發表特別講話，她藉此感謝菲臘親王及所有參與組織這個慶祝活動的人。講話中她表示看到全國國民在快樂氣氛下慶祝，深受感動。[全文] [短片]

講話節錄："It has touched me deeply to see so many thousands of families, neighbours and friends celebrating together in such a happy atmosphere."

2002年王太后辭世追思慈母

2002年4月8日，英女王為王太后辭世發表特別講話。當時英女王身穿黑色長裙，追思慈母，感激國民的哀悼慰問。她表示感到幸運，自己的母親走過悠長而快樂的人生，她對生活充滿熱情持續到最後的時光。[全文] [短片]

講話節錄："I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life. She had an infectious zest for living, and this remained with her until the very end."

1997年哀悼戴安娜離世

1997年8月31日，英國威爾斯王妃戴安娜因車禍離世。同年9月5日，英女王在白金漢宮發表電視演說，向戴安娜表達敬意，希望大家一起哀悼戴安娜，以及對戴安娜的短暫生命表示感謝。[全文] [短片]

講話節錄："I hope that tomorrow we can all, wherever we are, join in expressing our grief at Diana's loss, and gratitude for her all-too-short life."

1991年波斯灣戰爭為英美聯軍祈禱

1991年2月24日，當時正值波斯灣戰爭，英女王發表全國講話，稱英國軍隊在戰爭中的表現令人驕傲，希望英聯邦各國及人民能夠團結一致，為英美聯軍祈禱盡快奪得成功，以減低戰爭帶來的傷害，並表示對軍人們勇氣的真正回報是正義和長久的和平。[全文及短片]

講話節錄："Then may the true reward of their courage be granted - a just and lasting peace."

