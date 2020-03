英國民眾發起為醫護鼓掌打氣　約翰遜及喬治王子三兄妹拍片響應 (14:45)

昨晚8時,英國各地有民眾走出門外、在露台或窗前鼓掌和歡呼,支持及感謝醫護;不少著名建築如倫敦眼、利物浦聖喬治大廳(St George's Hall)等也亮起藍燈致意。

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS

To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020