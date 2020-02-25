【武漢肺炎】佩洛西訪三藩市唐人街　呼籲勿因疫情避往 (22:38)

美國眾議院議長佩洛西周一（24日）到三藩市唐人街，探訪商戶及在餐廳用膳，呼籲當地人及遊客勿因新型冠狀病毒而避往唐人街的商舖和食肆。
佩洛西周一到訪三藩市唐人街的金門餅食公司幸運曲奇工廠、售賣中式廚具的The Wok Shop等，又在一間點心餐廳吃午飯。受新型冠狀病毒疫情影響，有商戶向佩洛西表示，近日生意平均大減七成。
佩洛西呼籲公眾重訪唐人街，她說：「你們應該來唐人街，三藩市已採取了預防措施。我們知道人們對旅遊感擔憂，但我們認為唐人街非常安全，並希望其他人會來這裏。」
（哥倫比亞廣播公司/全國廣播公司）
武漢肺炎 相關報道：
日本政府：確保重症者有足夠資源 確診者高企地區輕症者留家休養
It was a pleasure to try my hand at making fortune cookies at the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory (with a little guidance from owner Kevin Chan, of course).
The message inside?
“United We Stand.” pic.twitter.com/3piGq4yKXq— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 25, 2020