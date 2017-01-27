國際
【附歌詞】經典聖誕歌Baby It's Cold Outside　美國一電台禁播：疑暗示約會強姦 (23:32)

美國克利夫蘭一間電台宣布，因接獲聽眾投訴，指經典聖誕歌曲Baby It's Cold Outside的歌詞，疑是暗示約會強姦，決定停播。

Baby It's Cold Outside 是音樂人 Frank Loesser 1944年的作品，多年來曾被多名歌手翻唱，包括Lady Gaga。樂曲由一男一女對唱，講述男子嘗試說服女伴留在其家中多喝一杯，互相作伴，不要在寒冷天氣中歸家。

歌詞中，女子對男子的邀約多番拒絕：「我真的要走」、「我的答案是不行」、「這杯飲品裏有什麼？」；男子則步步進逼：「你不介意我靠近些吧？」、「傷害我的自尊有什麼意義？」

不少論者都視此曲是男子在約會中無視女子意願，對其性侵的情境。不過亦有歷史學者指出，此曲誕生的年代，未婚女子若在男子家中過夜，是會招來非議，認為歌中女子實質想留下，拒絕的藉口只是掩飾情慾。

專門播放聖誕歌曲的電台 Star 102 就決定停播歌曲。主持人安德森（Glenn Anderson）撰文稱，在現今世代反性侵的#MeToo運動給予女性應有的發言權之際，這首歌並不妥當。

克利夫蘭強姦危機中心主席米勒（Sondra Miller）稱，歌中的角色不斷說不，「不要就是不要，應該停止」。

Baby It's Cold Outside歌詞如下：

I really can't stay (Baby it's cold outside)

I gotta go away (Baby it's cold outside)

This evening has been (Been hoping that you'd dropped in)

So very nice (I'll hold your hands they're just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (Beautiful what's your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I'd better scurry (Beautiful please don't hurry)

Well maybe just a half a drink more (I'll put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there)

Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say no, no, no sir (Mind if move in closer?)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (What's the sense of hurtin' my pride?)

I really can't stay (Baby don't hold out)

Baby it's cold outside

Ah, you're very pushy you know?

I like to think of it as opportunistic

I simply must go (Baby it's cold outside)

The answer is no (But baby it's cold outside)

The welcome has been (How lucky that you dropped in)

So nice and warm (Look out the window at that storm)

My sister will be suspicious (Gosh your lips look delicious!)

My brother will be there at the door (Waves upon a tropical shore)

My maiden aunt's mind is vicious (Gosh your lips are delicious!)

Well maybe just a cigarette more (Never such a blizzard before) (And I don't even smoke)

I've got to get home (Baby you'll freeze out there)

Say lend me a coat? (It's up to your knees out there!)

You've really been grand, (I feel when I touch your hand)

But don't you see? (How can you do this thing to me?)

There's bound to be talk tomorrow (Think of my life long sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If you caught pneumonia and died!)

I really can't stay (Get over that old out)

Baby it's cold

Baby it's cold outside

Okay fine, just another drink then

That took a lot of convincing!

（BBC/CNN)

