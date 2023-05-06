韓正晤英外相　討論香港、新疆和台灣議題 (11:50)

祁湛明在Twitter稱，會面是要討論中英的嚴重意見分歧和重要合作，亦有談及中英在氣候變化、經貿及人民交流的合作。

中國外交部指出，韓正出席查理斯三世加冕典禮後，將於明日（7日）起展開訪問葡萄牙、荷蘭的6天行程。

Engagement with China means discussing areas of deep disagreement & vital co-operation.



Today with VP Han Zheng, I made plain the UK’s views on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.



We also discussed working together on climate change, economic ties and people-to-people links. pic.twitter.com/AVRAEweeju— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 5, 2023