韓正晤英外相　討論香港、新疆和台灣議題 (11:50)

中國派出國家主席習近平特別代表、國家副主席韓正，出席今日（6日）舉行的英王查理斯三世加冕典禮。韓正昨日（5日）在倫敦與英國外相祁湛明會晤，祁湛明在Twitter表示，向韓正坦率說明了英方對香港、新疆和台灣議題的看法。
祁湛明在Twitter稱，會面是要討論中英的嚴重意見分歧和重要合作，亦有談及中英在氣候變化、經貿及人民交流的合作。
中國外交部指出，韓正出席查理斯三世加冕典禮後，將於明日（7日）起展開訪問葡萄牙、荷蘭的6天行程。
（祁湛明Twitter/中國外交部）
Engagement with China means discussing areas of deep disagreement & vital co-operation.
Today with VP Han Zheng, I made plain the UK’s views on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.
We also discussed working together on climate change, economic ties and people-to-people links.