兩澳洲駐華記者離開中國　曾被國安約談 (19:20)

ABC報道，ABC駐華記者比爾．博圖斯（Bill Birtles）常駐北京，AFR駐華記者麥克．史密斯（Mike Smith）常駐上海，兩人周一晚登上飛往悉尼的航班，今早（8日）抵達澳洲。

報道指出，此前兩人曾收到通知要接受中國國安部問話，經澳洲駐華大使館及駐上海總領事館與中方協商，兩人得以安全離開中國。中國環球電視網（CGTN）澳洲籍華裔女主播成蕾上月被中國警方扣留，目前仍被監視居住。

It's nice to be home but deeply disappointing to leave China under such abrupt circumstances. It's been a big part of my life & the past week was surreal. A very big thank you to the ABC, friends, colleagues & those involved at DFAT. Plus @MikeSmithAFR for sharing the ride out. pic.twitter.com/zkJEV4Oa27

— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) September 8, 2020