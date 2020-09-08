兩岸

兩澳洲駐華記者離開中國　曾被國安約談 (19:20)

澳洲廣播公司（ABC）及《澳洲金融評論》（Australian Financial Review，AFR）周一（7日）緊急撤離其駐華記者。此前，中國國安部要求約談該兩名記者，引發一場外交僵局；兩人為僅剩的澳洲駐華記者。

ABC報道，ABC駐華記者比爾．博圖斯（Bill Birtles）常駐北京，AFR駐華記者麥克．史密斯（Mike Smith）常駐上海，兩人周一晚登上飛往悉尼的航班，今早（8日）抵達澳洲。

報道指出，此前兩人曾收到通知要接受中國國安部問話，經澳洲駐華大使館及駐上海總領事館與中方協商，兩人得以安全離開中國。中國環球電視網（CGTN）澳洲籍華裔女主播成蕾上月被中國警方扣留，目前仍被監視居住。

（澳洲廣播公司）









